Austin Students Share Concerns, Advice for President-Elect Trump

In September, we visited Kealing Middle School’s Presidential Politics class to see what students were thinking about the 2016 presidential election. Most of the students wanted Hillary Clinton to win, and many said they didn’t take Donald Trump seriously.

We checked back in with some of the students to see how they are feeling ahead of Trump's inauguration. Here's what they said:

Maggie

“The color of people’s skin just sets limitations for them, like, thinking, 'I can’t do this because no one likes the color of my skin.' I think nobody should have that attitude and that’s something President-elect Trump can really work on.”

Soren

“I was very upset by the fact that Secretary Clinton won the popular vote and more Americans thought that she would be a better president, and it seemed blatantly obvious she should be the president if that’s the case. But because of the Electoral College, Trump became president instead.”

Arnav

“I would tell [President-elect Trump] to listen to what people think and what people think you should do and how people want to make America better. I think he could listen better, and he could be a better spokesman for people who don’t have their own voice in this country.”

Caroline

"I'm participating in the women's march with my mom ... and I know tons of other Hillary supporters are going. I'm scared. I don't really want this guy to be president, but I guess every nominee has potential so I hope he can do that."