Austin School Board Questions Possible Ban on Pre-K Suspensions

By 53 minutes ago
  • The Austin School Board is considering a ban on discretionary removals for pre-K through 2nd graders, but some trustees are concerned if the district has the resources to implement a policy change.
    The Austin School Board is considering a ban on discretionary removals for pre-K through 2nd graders, but some trustees are concerned if the district has the resources to implement a policy change.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

The Austin School Board is expected to vote this month on a proposed ban on some classroom removals and suspensions for pre-K through second-grade students. The board discussed the proposal this week, but some board members raised questions about the idea.

The proposal would not allow these students to be removed from the classroom or put in an alternative classroom setting, unless they broke the law. Some things, like bringing a weapon to school, are mandatory suspensions under state law. At their board meeting this week, Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz said changing this policy is about keeping kids in the classroom and reducing the achievement gap between white students and students of color. 

"It really is about teaching a student and then also us as adults how to work with students in a very different way to get much better outcomes, so that more of our kids, particularly minority students, will graduate high school on time and continue on to post-secondary study," said Cruz. “If along the way it hasn’t been a great experience for you then you’re probably not going to take those next steps to graduate and continue on with your productive life. We want to make sure were facilitating that, not hampering that.”

Last year, 114 black pre-K through second-graders and 185 Hispanic pre-K through second-graders got some type of disciplinary action, compared to 43 white students. But many board members are concerned the district doesn’t have the resources to make sure staff get enough training to help deal with a disruptive kid.

“All of this additional training, you’re now asking assistant principals to be, basically, mental health counselors," said School Board President Kendall Pace. "Again, I’m talking for the very, very small few. How do we get comfortable with that?”

Trustee Julie Cowan was concerned there was not more parental involvement with these children and Trustee Amber Elenz thinks saying “no student can be suspended” is moving too quickly.

“We are in a lot of this situation because of zero tolerance and now to pendulum-swing it all the way over to no student is problematic for me, and instead I just think we can work through process so teachers, principals know the expectation because if its not in this policy," Elenz said.

Edmund Oropez with Austin ISD said he understood the concerns about resources, but he told the board sometimes, necessary change is difficult.

“How else are we going to change the culture and climate of our organization?" Oropez asked. "I mean, just because we’re having angst about something, we’re uncomfortable about something and, like I said before, when the research says clearly that this is the right direction we need to move, we have to move in that direction.”

The school board is expected to vote on the policy change by the end of the month. If approved, some schools would test it out this spring. The new policy would go in effect district-wide next school year. 

Tags: 
school discipline
austin isd

Related Content

New Recess Policy Lets Austin Public School Students Take It Outside

By Jan 11, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

There’s a pile up of students on the twisting slide of the Ortega Elementary School jungle gym, a traffic jam on the monkey bars and it’s bumper-to-bumper on the jungle gym drawbridge.

“Incoming!” yells one student as he rams into the pile of kids at the bottom of the slide.

Austin ISD Teachers, Principals Say Suspensions Are Higher Among Students of Color

By Aug 12, 2016
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

Austin public school teachers and principals say they believe students of color are disproportionately disciplined in Austin ISD schools, according to a recently released results from the District Equity Self-Assessment. The survey results show many stakeholders believe there is room to improve equity in student outcomes, student access to academic programs and discipline.


Black Students Are Eight Percent of AISD – and Nearly One-Fourth of Suspensions

By May 19, 2014
Zack Maxwell / Arlingtonvoice.com

Since 2009, the number of suspensions at Austin public schools has fallen. But African-American students continue to receive out-of-school suspensions at a higher rate than their peers.

During the 2013 school year, 1,066 African-American AISD students – almost 13 percent of the black student population of 8,334 – received out-of-school suspensions. In that same period, 549 white AISD students were suspended­ ­– only 2.24 percent of the 24,543 white student population. Going by those numbers, African-American students are nearly six times more likely to be suspended from school.

Despite teacher training and district efforts, many African-American parents and community members feel like their children aren't understood.

This Austin High School Reduced Suspensions by Teaching Personal Responsibility

By May 21, 2014
Kate McGee, KUT News

This is the final story in a three part series about student suspensions in the Austin Independent School District. Read Part One and Part Two.

In AISD, black students make up about eight percent of the student population. But last year they accounted for nearly a quarter of the students suspended from school. The so-called discipline gap is an issue in public schools across the nation, and it's something AISD has tried to combat since former Superintendent Meria Carstarphen came to AISD in 2009.  

Addressing Racial Disparities from the Top Down

AISD Interim Chief Schools Officer Edmund Oropez admits a discipline gap exists between African-American students and their peers, but he says the district has implemented various strategies aimed at closing it. A few years ago, the district created the Cultural Proficiency and Inclusiveness department. Leader Angela Ward single-handedly provides cultural awareness training to all new teachers and administrators. The training asks teachers to examine their own biases – something UT Professor Richard Reddick says is key to creating trusting relationships between teachers and students.    