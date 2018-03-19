Austin Man On His Father's Life, His Father's Death And The Lessons He Learned From Both

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Walter Hokanson was recently joined in the StoryCorps mobile booth by his wife, Katherine. He shared some memories of his father, Jim, and talked about the long process of coming to terms with his death.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives.

Thank you to our sponsors of StoryCorps' visit to Austin: Cap Metro and We Are Blood.