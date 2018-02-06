Austin Is Full Of Anti-Gentrification Ideas, But Most Wouldn't Have A Direct Impact

By 4 hours ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Since 2000, the City of Austin has had a lot of ideas about how to slow down gentrification. A task force recommended in 2002, for example, that the city educate residents about available property tax exemptions. In 2008, City Council members asked the city manager to find city-owned land suitable for affordable housing.

And there were 539 other recommendations.

As part of a new report, the Office of the City Auditor put together a list of City Council and task force recommendations created with the hopes of mitigating gentrification. The list, which dates back to 2000, includes 541 recommendations or resolutions.

But the auditor’s office found only a quarter of these recommendations would directly affect gentrification, could be acted on or were not restricted by state law.

Credit Office of the City Auditor

“There’s a whole lot of them that are kind of impractical as written or are too broad or vague,” said Katie Houston, an assistant city auditor. “Really, if we’re going to move forward with a lot of these recommendations, writing them in a manner that makes them more actionable would be really useful.”

Of the 133 recommendations that staff considered actionable, 56 have been implemented. Four have not been implemented, and the auditor’s office is still waiting to hear back on the status of the other 73.

Credit Office of the City Auditor

Between 2000 and 2010, Austin lost 5 percent of its black population, as many people felt pushed out of East Austin by rising housing costs.

The City Council asked staff to compile the report in August, at the same time a new anti-displacement task force was formed. The hope was that the city, which has had at least three other task forces on gentrification since 2000, would not be duplicating past efforts.

“I want to honor their work and to let them know we recognize it, we value it and we’re not redoing that work – we’re rebuilding it,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, who called for the latest report.

The report also notes that the statuses of many of the anti-gentrification suggestions aren't being tracked.

Raul Alvarez, who co-chairs the city’s anti-displacement task force, said having an inventory of past efforts can help the task force focus discussions.  

“We can build upon the work that’s been done in the past, and we can utilize that to inform the work of the task force … because some of these things may or may not have received the followup attention that was needed,” he said.

Tags: 
gentrification
Affordable Housing

Related Content

For Some Austin Residents, CodeNEXT Spurs Fears Of Gentrification

By Jul 7, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

When we talk about gentrification in Austin, the conversation tends to center around rapid redevelopment on the city’s East Side. But residents of other neighborhoods near the city center have their eyes on the changes that Austin’s new land development code, CodeNEXT, could bring.

East Austin Community Looks To The School District For Affordable Housing

By Oct 13, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

At a September meeting of the Austin Independent School District's board of trustees, almost half of the public comments weren't about academic issues. Instead, they were about housing. Students, parents, teachers and other community members were asking the board to create affordable housing at the former Allan Elementary School on the East Side.

Housing Repair Funds, 3-D Printed Homes Pitched As Affordability Solutions

By Jan 25, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

For the past several weeks, a group of nine local nonprofits, government agencies and private companies have been mapping out new solutions to the city’s housing affordability problem. Last night, they presented their ideas at the Impact Hub, a coworking space on North Lamar, which organized the effort.

How an Intervention Changed 12th & Chicon, Austin's Most Infamous Intersection

By Jun 27, 2014
Filipa Rodrigues/KUT

It's a pretty uneventful morning at the corner of 12th and Chicon. Buses are running smoothly and on time. There's even a new art gallery in the area.

But there was a time – not too long ago – when prostitution, drugs, and other illegal activities were going down in the open, in the middle of the day.

Austin's the Only Fast-Growing City in the Country Losing African-Americans

By & May 16, 2014
flickr.com/wallyg

The overall Austin population exploded between 2000 and 2010, growing by more than 20 percent. But a University of Texas study [PDF] finds that Austin was the only U.S. city experiencing double-digit population growth that saw its African-American population not only not keep pace, but actually decline.

"Among the ten fastest-growing major cities in the United States, Austin stood out in one crucial respect: it was the only such city that suffered a net loss in its African- American population," says study author Dr. Eric Tang. "Indeed, between 2000 and 2010, Austin was a statistical outlier; it was the only major city in the United States to experience a double-digit rate of general population growth coincident with African-American population decline." 