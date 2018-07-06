Austin Could Seize Old Montopolis School Through Eminent Domain

By 35 minutes ago
  • The Montopolis school in East Austin was one of 42 schools for black children in Travis County during segregation.
    The Montopolis school in East Austin was one of 42 schools for black children in Travis County during segregation.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

After months of negotiation, the Austin City Council has opened the door to seizing the site of the old Montopolis Negro School in East Austin.

Council approved a measure last week to pursue eminent domain proceedings after it was unable to agree on a purchase price with the property's owner. Under eminent domain, the government can take private property for public use if it meets certain criteria. The property owner would be entitled to compensation.

During segregation, there were once 42 schools for black children throughout Travis County. The Montopolis school is one of the few that still remain, but over the years, the building has fallen into disrepair. The old schoolhouse sits vacant in a largely empty field. 

After buying the property in 2015, developer Austin Stowell made plans to tear down the building and redevelop the site, potentially bringing new housing to the area. That idea quickly drew pushback from neighborhood preservationists and longtime Montopolis residents who attended the school as children. Some saw the demolition as a potential erasure of the neighborhood's history.

Stowell said he wasn’t aware of the property's historical significance when he bought it, and he has since put his redevelopment plans on hold. 

Last year, the City Council approved a measure to buy the site from Stowell, and the city manager's office got to work developing a plan for restoring and maintaining the school building as a museum. 

Alex Gale, an assistant director with Austin's Office of Real Estate Services, said the city made an offer of $362,000 based on the property's appraised value. The site was valued at $176,339 in 2015, the year Stowell bought it.

Stowell ultimately did not agree to a price, so the council approved the eminent domain measure.

In an emailed statement to KUT, he said, "all parties agree that preserving the school is the ideal path forward," though they disagree on how to do it.

"Taxpayers should be aware that acquisition of the school is only the beginning," he said. "The historic renovation of the structure as well as maintenance and programming will cost millions of dollars and be an expenditure that will continue in perpetuity."

Gale said there is still a chance they could come to an agreement over the next two to three months. 

Tags: 
montopolis
montopolis school
emancipation park

Related Content

County Commissioners Consider Supporting Fight to Preserve Historic Montopolis School

By Jan 4, 2017
YouTube/MixerrReviewsYT

Travis County Commissioners are considering throwing their support behind a preservation battle brewing in the Montopolis neighborhood of Southeast Austin.

After Demolition Plans Are Scrapped, Segregation-Era School Could Become Museum

By Sep 28, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

After much debate over redevelopment, Austin City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to negotiate the purchase of the Montopolis Negro School in East Austin. The city manager will now work to develop a plan for restoring and maintaining the segregation-era school as a museum.

Staring Down Development, Neighbors Seek Historical Recognition for Emancipation Park

By Jan 19, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Our story begins at a dead end near 13th Street and Walnut Avenue in the Chestnut neighborhood of East Austin, just down the street from where Leslie Padilla has lived for about three years. 

You wouldn’t know it from looking at it, but a vacant field just past this dead end is a piece of Austin’s African-American history. About a century ago, this land was home to the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration, which marks the end of slavery in Texas.