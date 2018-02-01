Austin City Council Finalizes New City Manager Hire To Tune Of $325,000 A Year

By 5 hours ago
  • Callie Hernandez / KUT

Austin City Council members have made official the hiring of Spencer Cronk as the new city manager. The vote Thursday was unanimous and without debate.

Cronk, the current city administrator in Minneapolis, will start Feb. 12. Interim City Manager Elaine Hart will return to her previous job as chief financial officer.

Spencer Cronk will start as Austin city manager on Feb. 12.
Credit Courtesy City of Austin

Council members also finalized Cronk’s pay and benefits Thursday, voting to offer him an annual salary of $325,000, plus additional incentives. Hart made about $300,000 while in the position.

Cronk's base salary is higher than that of former City Manager Marc Ott when he left in 2016.

Cronk will also receive a $7,200 executive allowance per year, plus $4,500 per month for up to six months to cover temporary housing. The city will also reimburse him for a house-hunting trip.

In addition to a health insurance plan, he'll receive a $100 per year health allowance. He'll get 23 vacation days each year.

The city hired Cronk after coming under fire for a less-than-transparent hiring process. In an attempt to keep candidates’ identities secret, Council members and candidates changed a meeting room at the last minute to evade reporters and conducted interviews behind a security checkpoint at the airport.

Tags: 
Spencer Cronk
city manager

Related Content

Here's What The New Austin City Manager's Salary And Benefits Could Look Like

By Jan 23, 2018
Courtesy of the City of Austin

When incoming City Manager Spencer Cronk moves to Austin next month, he'll have some help. 

Austin City Council members are scheduled to vote Thursday on a compensation package for Cronk, who is coming from Minneapolis and starts Feb. 12.

Austin's Police Union Is Ready To Restart Contract Negotiations With The City

By Jan 30, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

Austin’s police union says it’s ready to resume contract negotiations after the City Council rejected a new five-year contract in December. 

Austin City Council Selects Minneapolis Official Spencer Cronk As New City Manager

By Dec 19, 2017
Courtesy City of Austin

The Austin City Council unanimously selected Spencer Cronk to be the next city manager.  

Cronk has been the Minneapolis city administrator since 2014. Before that, he worked for New York City's Department of Small Business Services.