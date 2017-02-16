Austin City Council Approves $3.25M Settlement in Police Shooting of David Joseph

  • A screenshot of the dashcam video from the Austin Police Department.
    Austin Police Department

Austin City Council has approved a $3.25 million settlement with the family of David Joseph, the 17-year-old who was unarmed and naked when he was shot and killed by an Austin police officer last year.

On Feb. 8, 2016, APD was called to Joseph's neighborhood in North Austin after reports that he was acting erratically and running naked through the street.

Freeman was fired for breaking protocol in the incident, but a grand jury declined to indict him in the shooting. Freeman appealed his firing and eventually settled with the city for $35,000.

