The Argument for the Role of Psychology in Architecture

By 1 hour ago
  • Flickr/Lokner

Few things affect how you feel more than your surroundings.  But when people want to create spaces, they generally turn to architects, not psychologists.  But some experts recently met in Austin to argue that both disciplines need  a place at the table when it comes to designing the spaces we inhabit. 

To understand why, consider the office cubicle, says Prof. Sam Gosling from UT’s Psychology Department.

With the cubicle “they have designed essentially caves, except you have your back to the door and your facing inwards,” he said.

When given the choice almost anyone would prefer the opposite, a space with walls around them but a clear view out.  

Earlier this month a conference organized by Gosling asked why. Why is psychology not better integrated into architecture when psychologists know a lot about how design impacts people's psyches?

Part of it, he believes, comes down to communication between one group that’s based in the world of science and one that’s based more in the world of aesthetics.  

“Architects and psychologist, are just coming from such different places in the world that they don’t really talk to each other,” he said. “So the purpose of this conference is to get them to talk to each other.”

If they do, he believes, architects can learn more about how to create buildings that nurture us, and psychologists can learn more about how the spaces we move through can impact our inner landscape. 

Tags: 
psychology

Related Content

Texas Plans to Change How it Defines a Psychologist

By Jun 9, 2016
iStock.com/DragonImages, via Texas Tribune

From the Texas Tribune: When a patient sits before Dr. Cynthia de las Fuentes, a licensed psychologist in West Austin, she says they get much more than an empathic ear.

“It’s much more science-based,” she said. She noted that a person doesn't need to be a licensed psychologist to talk with another person through their problems. People do that all the time with friends, family members and co-workers. 

The Psychology of Road Rage

By Feb 29, 2016
Pexels (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

Police in Van Zandt County, Texas, are offering a reward to find the suspected shooter of a 39-year-old man who authorities believe was shot as the result of a road rage incident. This report echoes a series of stories that have been making headlines across the state: from the Marine who shot a student in Denton because she refused his advances, to the viral video of two Austin motorists swinging bats and two-by-fours at each other.

Study Confirms: When it Comes to Choosing a Partner, Women and Men Value Different Qualities

By Aug 7, 2015
flickr.com/pagedooley

There are a lot of stereotypes about how men and women seek out different qualities in a mate. But researchers from the University of Texas say they now have a clearer picture of just how different the preferences of men and women are.

As part of the study, researchers asked people (all of whom identify as heterosexual) what they find desirable in a partner. Judging from their answers, researchers were able to guess with 92 percent accuracy whether the respondent was male or female.

“The patterns in the sexes barely overlap at all,” says Dan Conroy-Beam, a UT grad student and lead author of the study. Conroy-Beam says women tend to prefer a partner who is more financially established and older, while men place a premium on physical attractiveness and youth. That, he says, tells us when the sexes are going out and looking for a mate, they’re looking for something completely different.

A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence

By Nov 7, 2014
picturesdotnews.wordpress.com

The human brain is perhaps the most complicated machine in the known universe, and the way we sometimes try to understand it’s capacity is to liken it to the most sophisticated artifacts we’ve created. The brain is hence “like a computer” and no longer like the “steam engine” it was compared to in the late 19th century.

The circuitry in the brain is made up of pretty basic materials, so it’s understandable that we would try to replicate it.  Yet it seems the more we learn about the brain, the more complex it becomes.The development of A.I., while it brings about a better understanding of how our brains work, it also generates more questions about what it means to be human.

What counts as “human”? Why is intelligence the marker of humanity? And what types of questions are currently vexing computer scientists, psychologists, and philosophers about A.I.?

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke take us through a brief history of the development of artificial intelligence, and pose some interesting questions about where we might be headed.

Why a High IQ Isn't All That

By Oct 31, 2014
galleryhip.com

We value brains. We hold test scores in high esteem. We spend money and hours on brain training games and ginseng. But what does intelligence really mean? How do we define and gauge actual smarts? Does a high IQ predict success?

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the history and development of intelligence tests; as well as what these tests can actually tell us about one's ability to achieve.