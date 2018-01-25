Annual Count Offers Snapshot Of Homelessness In Austin, And More

Volunteers will fan out around the Austin area early Saturday to count people who don't have a place to live. The annual Point in Time Count is done to determine how many people don't have homes, as well as find out more about them: who they are and why they are on the streets.

Ann Howard, the executive director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), says the count gives a helpful picture of homelessness in Austin, but it's incomplete.

She talks with KUT's Jennifer Stayton about the census.