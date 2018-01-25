Annual Count Offers Snapshot Of Homelessness In Austin, And More

  • Tivas, a homeless man who lives under the RM 2222 and the MoPac Expressway overpass, jokes with ECHO team leader Edward McHorse and volunteers during the annual Point in Time Count of the homeless in Austin in 2014.
Volunteers will fan out around the Austin area early Saturday to count people who don't have a place to live. The annual Point in Time Count is done to determine how many people don't have homes, as well as find out more about them: who they are and why they are on the streets.

Ann Howard, the executive director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), says the count gives a helpful picture of homelessness in Austin, but it's incomplete.

She talks with KUT's Jennifer Stayton about the census.