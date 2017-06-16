Amazon To Buy Whole Foods In $13.7 Billion Acquisition Deal

Austin-based grocer Whole Foods is in talks to be acquired by ecommerce giant Amazon for $13.7 billion. According to a statement from Whole Foods, Amazon would acquire the organic grocer in an all-cash deal that would pay $42 per share.

Whole Foods’ headquarters will remain in Austin, the company said, and longtime CEO and co-founder John Mackey will continue running the company.

The merger will need approval from shareholders and regulators, but the two companies hope to finalize the deal sometime before the end of the year.

This is a developing story.