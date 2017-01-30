All-Star Concert Celebrates John Aielli’s 50 Years on Austin Radio

Fans Invited to Celebrate in an Evening of Live Music

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 30, 2017 – Music lovers, weather watchers, gardeners and fans of the thoughtful pause are invited to celebrate KUTX 98.9’s John Aielli and his 50 years on the Austin radio airwaves at an anniversary concert featuring an eclectic line-up of all-star Austin artists.

Hayes Carll, Tony Kamel of Wood and Wire, Nakia, Carrie Rodriguez, Bob Schneider, Shinyribs, Graham Reynolds’ house band and more will gather at the Hogg Auditorium Tuesday evening, March 7, to celebrate Austin’s longtime radio voice and arts supporter at the John Aielli 50th Anniversary Concert.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 31. Ticket prices range from $35 to $50.

Emceed by writer and actor Jaston Williams of Greater Tuna fame, the John Aielli 50th Anniversary Concert is being produced by KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, and KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR Station.

As host of “Eklektikos” on KUTX 98.9, 7-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Aielli has been inspiring, informing and connecting Austinites to the local and touring arts scene for 50 years through live interviews and live, in-studio performances.

Beloved by Austinites of all stripes, Aielli and “Eklektikos” have won 15 “Austin Chronicle” “Best of” awards since 1990. There’s even a tribute Twitter handle @ShitJohnAielliSays and a popular hashtag #ShitJohnAielliSays that collect some of his one-liners.

“We wanted to honor and celebrate John’s remarkable 50 years on the air, which is a rare achievement in today’s radio landscape,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX program director. “What better way to thank him for his contributions to the Austin creative scene than throwing a party with some of his favorite musicians and artists, and inviting 1,000 of his friends to celebrate.”

For more than 30 years, Aielli has led the annual Holiday Sing Along. KUT and KUTX’s biggest public event, the Holiday Sing Along features Aielli leading nearly 5,000 citizens in singing songs of the season.

Special thanks to People’s Pharmacy for being an Aielli Anniversary Concert sponsor.

About KUTX 98.9

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for the past three consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

Contact: Erin Geisler, KUTX (512) 475-8071