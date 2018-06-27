Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York Primary Win Could Bring Hope For Texas Democrats

By 4 hours ago
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Facebook

From Texas Standard.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old political newcomer, socialist and former campaign organizer for Bernie Sanders, beat her primary opponent in a primary race in New York. Her victory over Joe Crowley, the fourth-highest ranking Democrat in the House, came as a shock to some.

Ed Espinoza, the executive director of the progressive group Progress Texas, says there have been signs of reverberation in Texas after Crowley’s defeat – and he describes an “unconventional slate” of candidates put forward by the state Democratic Party.

“You have your statewide nominees who are primarily fresh faces – people that you haven’t seen before – but people who look like Texas,” he says. “You have Latinos, you have African Americans, you have young people, you have older people – you have people from an array of backgrounds. And that is something that we don’t often see in politics.”

Recent local and primary elections in Texas have been featuring socialist candidates, too. Espinoza believes people are beginning to embrace ideas that are outside of the “binary” choices of Republican or Democrat.

“You’re looking at immigration reform, you’re looking at defending healthcare, fighting for public education,” he says. “I guess the only thing that’s radical about it for the Democratic party is that we’re all on the same page right now – that’s not something that always happens in the progressive movement, but seems to be happening at the moment.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s win in New York is being read as a surprise win for Bernie Sanders-style progressivism. Espinoza says Beto O’Rourke could break through as the “Ocasio-Cortez” in Texas.

“He is the party leader, he is the guy who is leading the charge, he’s leading in fundraising, and he’s really brought a bold and authentic message – and he’s been fearless about it,” he says.

Written by Amber Chavez.

Tags: 
2018 Elections

Related Content

Texas Democrats Say Immigration Is A Key Issue, But Are Short On A Plan

By Jun 25, 2018
Julia Reihs

Immigration took center stage at the Texas Democratic Party convention in Fort Worth last weekend. Delegates from across the state are concerned about the Trump administration policy that was separating families at the border until it was reversed last week.

Family Separation Crisis Takes Center Stage At Texas Democratic Convention

By & Jun 23, 2018
Joan Brook for The Texas Tribune

FORT WORTH — Even before Texas Democrats’ convention officially got underway here this weekend, its top candidates were chomping at the bit to seize on the biggest story in the country: thousands of immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border.

Ted Cruz Leads Beto O'Rourke By 11 Points In Senate Race, New Poll Finds

By May 30, 2018
Laura Skelding/Douglas Young

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has some breathing space from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, according to a new poll released by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday. 

Why Don’t We Vote In Runoff Elections?

By May 24, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard.

If you didn’t vote in this week’s primary runoff elections, you’re hardly alone. In fact, you are in the vast majority. According to the Texas Election Source, fewer than 1 million ballots were cast in both parties’ primary runoffs. For the Democrats, it was the lowest primary runoff turnout with a governor’s race on the ballot in almost a century. The Texas Election Source reports the Republicans actually had one of the highest turnouts for a runoff election year, but the percentage of voter participation was still just around 3 percent.