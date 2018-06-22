After Days of Rain, Parts Of The Rio Grande Valley Remain Flooded

By Jun 22, 2018
  • @ZachTWesterman/Twitter

From Texas Standard.

Residents living in the Rio Grande Valley have experienced several days of heavy rains this week, which have overwhelmed cities like McAllen and Weslaco.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Hidalgo County on Thursday. Hundreds of residents have been forced to leave their homes due to rising flood waters.

In the mid-Valley, those numbers are only rising, says Daniel Flores, a reporter for McAllen’s Monitor newspaper.

“I’d imagine that number is a lot more because they’ve been doing rescues for two days, he says. “The worst of it has been along the frontage roads, and there are pockets within the city of low-lying areas that have been, that actually still have standing water currently.”

Though many cities in the area were well-prepared with their drainage systems, the sudden rains overwhelmed them.

“There was a lot of water in a little bit of time,” he says. “And what officials will say is that, if you get this amount of water in this little time, any sort of city is going to be affected. What they’re saying is that the drainage is working the way it should be working. It’s just that it’s overtaxed, it’s overwhelmed.”

An 89-year-old woman from New Orleans told Flores that “she’d never felt hard rain like that in McAllen, and she lived through Katrina. So I think it was just, if we’re gonna have this amount of rain in a short period of time, it’s gonna tax the system.”

He says that, though there is still standing water in cities throughout the Valley, “that’s probably issues dealing with local aspects of drainage, whether it be a pump that might be broken, or whether it be a drain that’s not working properly, or drains that are not cleaned.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, some cities “were delayed because they had to make sure that it was even safe to send out their workers, because of the water came up so quickly. “

The communities most affected now, and most likely to be affected in the future, “are ones that don’t have these resources that municipalities have in terms of drainage,” Flores says. “There are colonias that exist in the Rio Grande Valley that are predominantly immigrant communities, and I’m not sure we sort of know the damage yet. But I can tell you that if it rains a little bit, then there is sitting water there.”

Colonias are not formal municipalities, and some don’t have basic utility infrastructure or sewer service. Even those with basic utilities were not designed to have safe drainage.

With climate change increasing levels of flooding in Texas, as elsewhere, the problem could get worse.

“Obviously,” Flores says, “in regard to the hurricane preparedness of the region, “I do think that this is an indication that we are not ready for a large-scale storm.”

Written by Rachel Taube.

Tags: 
flooding

Related Content

Waller Creek Tunnel Will Work Despite Construction Flaws, City Says

By Mar 23, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

In a letter to construction contractor S.J. Louis, the City of Austin calls the Waller Creek tunnel “diminished” and “defective,” and writes that shoddy construction has reduced “the primary purpose of the tunnel, flood protection.”

That might lead you to think the tunnel won’t serve its purpose to divert floodwaters away from downtown Austin. But in interviews Friday, city staff said the tunnel should work fine.

Most Toxic Industrial Wastewater Spills From Harvey Weren’t Reported To The Public

By Mar 23, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT News

From Texas Standard.

A joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Houston Chronicle reveals something about Hurricane Harvey recovery that officials aren’t talking about – massive petrochemical contamination, a toxic impact of the storm that’s far more widespread than previously suspected.

Bureaucracy And Old Data Hobble FEMA Flood Maps

By Jill Ament Mar 8, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez/KUT News

From Texas Standard:

Since Hurricane Harvey, questions have been raised about why so many homes and businesses flooded in the first place. Now a peer-reviewed study in the journal, Environmental Research Letters suggests one possible answer: because the federal flood maps people have been relying on are wrong.  

Revamped Flood Warning Website Should Give Central Texans A Closer Look At Risks

By Mar 2, 2018
Gabriel C. Perez / KUT

A website that warns Central Texans about road flooding is getting an overhaul this month. The designers of the new site say the changes should give visitors more detail about flooding near them.