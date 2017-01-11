Acupuncture Practitioners Feel Tension Between Building Business, Keeping Costs Down

  • Kathy Duffy and Vivian Linden are co-owners and practitioners of Rosewood Acupuncture & Ayurveda on Chicon Street in East Austin.
For the past few months, we’ve been spending time in the area around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin, reporting on the changes in this part of the city for our On My Block project.

The mission of the owners of Rosewood Acupuncture & Ayurveda is to provide affordable health care to everyone in the neighborhood.
Today we meet Vivian Linden and Kathy Duffy, co-owners and practitioners at Rosewood Acupuncture & Ayurveda on Chicon. The office is the manifestation of a business plan they created in college to provide affordable health care to everyone.

