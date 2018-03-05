93-Year-Old Texan On The Depression, Her Father's Influence And Her Mother's Rebellious Spirit

By 12 hours ago

Joni Rogers and Lucille Harrell

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin this January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air Monday and Wednesday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.  

Lucille Harrell recently sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with Joni Rogers, a longtime family friend. Joni asked Lucille, who is 93, to talk a little about  growing up in Victoria, Texas during the Depression.

This piece was produced for KUT by Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit with a mission to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to record, share and preserve the stories of our lives. 

