7 Ways To Stay Aware Of Severe Weather Conditions Around Austin

Weather conditions in Central Texas can change rapidly. To keep you up-to-date, we've collated a list of handy resources during severe weather.

Google Crisis Map

Google's map can alert you to any weather-related warnings or watches in your area, as well as display public shelter locations.

National Weather Service Radar And Emergency Website

The National Weather Service's radar for the Central and South Texas regions is available online here.

Forecasts, severe weather notifications, current conditions and extended forecasts are available online here.

ATXfloods

Check the map below for updates on low-water crossing closures in Central Texas.

LCRA Hydromet Rainfall Totals

Check the LCRA's Hydromet to see rainfall totals across the Austin area and flood conditions for creeks around the city. You can find more rain gauge and creek flood conditions for the entire Lower Colorado River basin here.

Texas Flood Conditions

Track statewide flood conditions with this map from the Texas Water Development Board.

Austin Energy Outage Map

Check for reported outages in Austin Energy's service area and view power restoration estimates.

Customers of other electricity providers in Central Texas can find outage reports, too:

Severe Weather Twitter List

We've compiled a list of useful Twitter accounts to follow for the latest info on weather and flood conditions, road closures and other emergency information.

A Twitter List by mattlargey