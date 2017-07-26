On 50th Anniversary Of Riot, Columnist Says 'Detroit Is Not Dead'

One of the most profound events in Michigan's history is the Detroit riot of 1967. I was 16 years old on that day in July. My brother and I were on our way to visit our cousins three blocks from where the riot began.

Detroit, like many urban areas in the 1960s, was a place of racial tension and social unrest. The African-American community had trouble finding jobs and housing, and faced harassment from Detroit’s police force, which was 95 percent white.

On this edition of In Black America, I speak with Rochelle Riley, a columnist with the Detroit Free Press, about how the Motor City has moved on 50 years after the riot.