2017 Year End Giving Information

Q. If I make a donation now can I get a tax benefit for 2017?

A. All credit cards must be charged by December 31 to receive tax benefits for 2017. Please submit your donation online on or before December 31st to ensure your donation will count for 2017. All checks must be postmarked in 2017.

Q. I want to send you a check but I’m afraid it won’t get there by the end of the year.

A. If the check is postmarked in the year 2017, then it can count on 2017 taxes. Credit cards must be charged by Dec. 31. If you want to ensure your credit card is charged in time, please submit your donation online at KUT.org.

Q. If I contact the CAR Donation Program will I get a tax benefit in 2017?

A. If you contact CARS at 877-KUT-4-CAR or 877-588-4227 at any time during the 2017 year, you may use the donation on your taxes in 2017. Your car does not have to be picked up during 2017 nor does it have to be sold during 2017. As long as you have been in contact with a CARS representative in 2017 your car may be used as a tax donation for 2017.

You can find out about the gas card promotion and the vehicle donation program at KUT.org/car-donation.

Q. Can you send me a tax receipt?

A. Tax receipts will be sent the third week in January 2018. If we have your email on file we will also email a copy. If we do not have your email address on file we will mail it.

Q. What does this whole Fair Market Value mean?

A. The fair market value is the price of a gift had it been sold instead of given. You can get your tax deductible amount by decreasing the Fair Market Value of a gift from the actual amount you donated. Let’s say you gave $60 – and received a pair of socks. The sock's fair market value is $8. The total deductible amount of the gift is $52. When we mail your tax receipt, we will include the fair market value of any thank you gifts you requested and subtract it from your donation leaving you with your total tax-deductible contribution for 2016.

Q. I'm a current Program Sponsor. What was my total for 2017?

A. Please contact Brian Benschoter at bbenschoter@kut.org or your sponsorship representative.