1 Dead, At Least 2 Injured In Explosions In Austin, Police Say

This is a developing story.

A woman in her 70s was transported to the hospital today with potentially life-threatening injuries after an explosion in the Montopolis neighborhood, Austin Travis County EMS said.

It was the second blast reported today. Earlier, a teenager was killed and a woman was injured when a package exploded at a home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Springdale. Police evacuated nearby homes and closed several streets in the neighborhood.

Less than two weeks ago, a package exploded and killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House at his home near I-35 and Howard Lane.

The FBI and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping the Austin Police Department investigate.

“We are looking at these [first two] incidents as being related based on similarities that we have seen in the initial evidence," interim Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

Manley said both packages were sent to homes of black residents, "so we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this."

The packages were not sent through the U.S. Postal Service, he said; authorities believe they were left on the doorsteps during the night. Manley warned residents not to open any suspicious packages and to instead call 911.

"Until we find who committed this act and take them into custody," he said, "then, yes, it is appropriate for residents to be concerned.”