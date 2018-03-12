1 Dead, At Least 2 Injured In Explosions In Austin, Police Say

By 2 hours ago
  • Interim Police Chief Brian Manley walks with FBI investigators on the scene of an explosion on Oldfort Hill Drive on Monday.
    Interim Police Chief Brian Manley walks with FBI investigators on the scene of an explosion on Oldfort Hill Drive on Monday.
    Interim Police Chief Brian Manley via Twitter

This is a developing story.

A woman in her 70s was transported to the hospital today with potentially life-threatening injuries after an explosion in the Montopolis neighborhood, Austin Travis County EMS said.  

It was the second blast reported today. Earlier, a teenager was killed and a woman was injured when a package exploded at a home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Springdale. Police evacuated nearby homes and closed several streets in the neighborhood. 

Less than two weeks ago, a package exploded and killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House at his home near I-35 and Howard Lane.

The FBI and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping the Austin Police Department investigate. 

“We are looking at these [first two] incidents as being related based on similarities that we have seen in the initial evidence," interim Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

Manley said both packages were sent to homes of black residents, "so we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this."

The packages were not sent through the U.S. Postal Service, he said; authorities believe they were left on the doorsteps during the night. Manley warned residents not to open any suspicious packages and to instead call 911. 

"Until we find who committed this act and take them into custody," he said, "then, yes, it is appropriate for residents to be concerned.”  

Tags: 
Austin Police Department

Related Content

Member Of Grand Jury That Declined To Indict Cop In Teen's Death Meets With Boy's Cousin

By Feb 9, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

On Feb. 8, 2016, Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman fatally shot 17-year-old David Joseph. Four months later, a Travis County grand jury declined to indict the officer for his death.

Austin Police Department Makes Final Push To Get Body Cameras On All Patrol Officers

By Jan 18, 2018
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

By March, all Austin patrol officers will be wearing body cameras, according to estimates by the Austin Police Department. Currently, 658 body cameras are in use; another 200 will be added.

“After that, we’ll be looking to [give them to other] units throughout the department,” said Cmdr. Brent Dupre, who heads the department’s technology unit.

After Council Rejection, Austin's Police Union Will Let Its Labor Contract Expire

By Dec 19, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

The Austin Police Association says it won’t renegotiate its contract with the city before it expires at the end of the month. After months of negotiation, the Austin City Council voted last week to reject the contract, which dictates pay, discipline and oversight for police officers.